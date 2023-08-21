Thai-Danish beauty crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023

Anntonia Porsild, 26, is a Thai-Danish beauty contestant with an undergraduate degree in marketing and public relations from Stamford International University.



She gained recognition by participating in the first season of the popular TV show “The Face Thailand”, making it into the top 15 and becoming a member of Ploy Chermarn's team on the TV show.



In 2019, she competed in the Miss Supranational Thailand 2019 beauty pageant and secured the title, becoming Thailand’s representative in the Miss Supranational 2019 international round, where she became the first Thai to claim the title.



This year, Anntonia competed in the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 representing Nakhon Ratchasima province and was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023 on August 20. She will now represent Thailand in the Miss Universe beauty pageant to be held in El Salvador late this year.