Dugong carcass found in Trang’s Laem Lookmai Beach

The carcass of a male dugong, believed to be 20 years old, was discovered on Laem Lookmai Beach in Hat Samran. The animal was about 2 metres 47 centimetres tall and weighed about 250 kilos.

No traces of attack or tussle with a fishing net were found on the body.

The carcass has been taken away by officials of the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre for autopsy.