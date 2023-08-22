Excise Dept mulls single tax rate for cigarettes

According to Ekniti Nitithanprapas, director general of the Excise Department, progress is being made in the consideration of a new cigarette tax structure. The department is now aligning its tax collection approach with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommendation, suggesting that taxes should be levied based on higher quantities and at a single rate.

Currently, the Excise Department employs two tax collection methods for cigarettes:

1. Tax based on quantity: 1.25 baht per cigarette pack.

2. Tax based on price, with two tiers: 42% for cigarette packs priced at 72 baht or more, and 25% for packs priced below 72 baht.

However, the dual-rate system has faced challenges, as manufacturers and importers have reduced prices to compete under the 25% tax rate. Preliminary studies indicate that a single-rate tax based on price would be more effective and would also allow the Excise Department to have jurisdiction over e-cigarettes.

Regarding e-cigarettes, the Excise Department is in discussions with the Ministry of Public Health to bring them under its regulatory framework. This move is aimed at preventing the proliferation of unregulated e-cigarettes in the market. Currently, the absence of a designated tax bracket for e-cigarettes limits the department's authority to seize them and impose fines on the distributors.

While higher cigarette taxes have led to a reduction in smoking, they have also inadvertently led to increased consumption of counterfeit and e-cigarettes, Ekniti noted. This has placed a heavier burden on the Excise Department's efforts to combat illegal activities.