Dengue fever cases soar

The Department of Disease Control has identified more than 65,000 patients and a growing number of fatalities. The provinces hit hardest in the past four weeks are Chiang Rai, Nan, Chanthaburi, Trat, and Rayong.

The latest outbreak of dengue fever in Thailand has shown a continuous and significant increase, particularly in certain regions.

The Department of Disease Control reported that from the beginning of this year up to August 16, a total of 65,552 cases of dengue fever have been recorded. This corresponds to a rate of 99.05 cases per 100,000 population and as the number of patients rises, so does the mortality rate.

So far, 58 individuals have succumbed to this disease, which has infected three times more people than last year. The cyclic pattern of higher outbreaks in the year following a low one is attributed to a decline in the overall population’s natural immunity or the occurrence of biennial or triennial outbreaks. Cases have been identified across all age groups and occupations.

According to Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Public Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department, the situation varies across different regions, with some areas seeing a decrease in the dengue fever outbreak – a positive sign. However, in other areas, the outbreak continues. The department is closely monitoring the situation and convening weekly meetings with both central and regional networks.