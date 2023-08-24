New plan to deal with climate change to be launched this year

Once approved, the draft will be sent to the national climate change policy committee for endorsement, Kanchana added.

According to Chantanon, the new plan has five development strategies:

- To increase the ability of farmers, agricultural businesses and supply chains to adapt to climate change

- To promote greenhouse gas reduction among farmers, agro-businesses and supply chains in the long term

- To develop knowledge on climate change so that the agricultural sector realises the importance of carbon emission reduction

- To develop the potential of the agricultural workforce to cope with climate change

- To push for and steer operations to minimise climate change impacts.

Under the plan, farmers would be urged to cultivate a mix of crops and move away from growing single crops on the same land. In addition, farmers and businesses would be encouraged to offer environmentally friendly products with low carbon emissions.