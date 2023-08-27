Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue in the Northeast and North

It said the weakened southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand and the low-pressure system over the upper part of Vietnam would lead to less rainfall in other parts of the country.

Waves are expected to be one metre in height in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea, but will rise higher in areas hit by thunderstorms. Pilots of small vessels are advised to be cautious, the department said.

Typhoon Saola is moving from the north of the Philippines to Taiwan, and is expected to make landfall on August 30 or September 1. The typhoon will not affect weather in Thailand, but travelers to the area are advised to monitor weather conditions before departure, the department said.