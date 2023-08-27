Cambodian couple with quick fingers arrested in Samut Prakan

The couple was also found to be living in Thailand illegally.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau announced the arrests of Boy “Bui” Yangha, 31, and his wife Som “Mary” Jean, 27, at a press conference on Sunday. The conference was chaired by the bureau chief Pol Lt-General Thiti Saengsawang.

He said the couple was arrested in front of their rented room at the Sup Asia Apartment on Soi Sukhumvit 111 in Samut Prakan on Saturday.