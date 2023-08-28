Commercial attachés to help expand markets for Thai exports

The department’s director general Phusit Ratanakbul Sereroengrit, says these KOLs should be credible figures in different fields, capable of recommending and generating interest in specific subjects, adding that Commercial Attachés, in particular, have knowledge and expertise in marketing, product trends and consumer preferences in their respective countries. Introducing Thai products to consumers through social media, he said, is another means to expand the market for Thai products internationally.

"Social media is a powerful tool to rapidly and extensively reach consumers. People value individuals who influence opinions (influencers) or KOLs. The department is thus assigning Commercial Attachés to act as KOLs, and some offices have begun implementing this, such as posting content about product trends, consumer preferences and entry points for Thai products in various countries. The department plans to establish KPIs to measure the offices’ success," Phusit said.

Furthermore, the promotion of Thailand's digital content industry, which brings in increasing revenue each year, focuses on two dimensions: services, such as high-quality post-production services like editing and visual effects, and products that position Thailand as a regional intellectual property leader, including films, series, non-moving cartoon characters, and animations. There are plans to execute 17 more projects before the end of 2023, targeting aggressive market penetration for animation, characters/games, films, and series, especially in Taiwan and Japan, Phusit added.