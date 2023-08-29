Internet penetration improves to 89% per household: study
Now in its 5th year, Thailand's digital outlook study, part of the Thailand Digital Outlook 2023 project conducted by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE), is designed to examine the country's digital dimensions across 8 policy-driven dimensions.
With the goal of exploring the digital divide through digital usage activities, the study aims to enhance digital inclusion for all citizens to elevate their quality of life and pave the way for future policy direction.
The ministry’s permanent secretary, Wisit Wisitsora, says the significant indicators include access to the Internet, which stands at 89.50% for Thai households this year, an increase from 88% last year, and 87.60% are connected to the Internet, up from 85% in 2022. This is not without its problems, however, with 14.52% of individuals reporting personal data/privacy breaches.
Internet usage rate among individuals aged 55-74 this year was 71.60%, up from 63.10% in 2022, and the proportion of business operators engaged in cross-border e-commerce this year reached 31.53%, compared to 26.29% in 2022.
In addition, 35.96% of the total business workforce in Thailand was employed in the digital sector this year, a slight increase from the previous year's 34.40%.The study found that the digital industry's investment value in the country's GDP in 2022 stood at 0.93%. and a 40% increase in the value was added to the digital business sector in 2022, accounting for 40% of the overall industrial sector.
Key findings from the 2023 survey show that the continuous decline in Internet accessibility was reduced to 6.5% and the public sector's online service recipients reached 66.17% this year, reflecting a consistent growth trend. Factors such as digital access and the establishment of Digital Government played significant roles, with 75.92% of government agencies offering online services.
Thai citizens are increasingly spending time online, with an average of 7 hours and 25 minutes per day recorded. The most utilised digital activities are social media engagement, followed by communication and video content consumption. Popular online products and services include fashion, consumer goods, delivery services, and entertainment. While the digital industry is flourishing, effective utilisation remains concentrated among medium and large businesses.
As the importance of the digital workforce grows, some businesses have hired so-called digital nomads to replace scarce labour. Furthermore, a future demand for digital skills is anticipated. While most Thais possess the necessary digital skills for work, skills related to security and future adaptation remain lacking. Digital threats, including cold calls and SMS scams, have become more severe and affect public trust.
Putchapong Nodthaisong, Secretary-General of the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE), added that the NDES surveyed internet usage data nationwide in line with international standards set by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Further studies will provide context-specific indicators that shed light on Thailand's distinct digital landscape, showcasing its strengths, comparing it internationally, and revealing challenges and limitations for further digital development. This comprehensive database of key digital indicators will be accessible to all sectors for future benefits.