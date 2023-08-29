Internet penetration improves to 89% per household: study

With the goal of exploring the digital divide through digital usage activities, the study aims to enhance digital inclusion for all citizens to elevate their quality of life and pave the way for future policy direction.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Wisit Wisitsora, says the significant indicators include access to the Internet, which stands at 89.50% for Thai households this year, an increase from 88% last year, and 87.60% are connected to the Internet, up from 85% in 2022. This is not without its problems, however, with 14.52% of individuals reporting personal data/privacy breaches.

Internet usage rate among individuals aged 55-74 this year was 71.60%, up from 63.10% in 2022, and the proportion of business operators engaged in cross-border e-commerce this year reached 31.53%, compared to 26.29% in 2022.

In addition, 35.96% of the total business workforce in Thailand was employed in the digital sector this year, a slight increase from the previous year's 34.40%.The study found that the digital industry's investment value in the country's GDP in 2022 stood at 0.93%. and a 40% increase in the value was added to the digital business sector in 2022, accounting for 40% of the overall industrial sector.

Key findings from the 2023 survey show that the continuous decline in Internet accessibility was reduced to 6.5% and the public sector's online service recipients reached 66.17% this year, reflecting a consistent growth trend. Factors such as digital access and the establishment of Digital Government played significant roles, with 75.92% of government agencies offering online services.