Thailand tops Asean in achieving SDGs

On SDG4, business operators have sent employees to work on projects to develop education in local communities, she explained, while for SDG6, business operators have launched groundwater bank projects to support more than 20,000 households in cultivation.

On SDG7, she said many business operators have suspended the use of coal and are aiming to increase the use of renewable energy in their operations.

On SDG12, business operators have adopted the circular economy to design new businesses and production methods that reduce material consumption, and have rejected the use of packaging with environmental impacts.

She added that the SDGs are not only targets, but tools that government, business and civil society sectors can utilise to achieve sustainability, inclusivity and resilience