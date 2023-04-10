SEC, UNDP and TLCA to develop comprehensive SDGs Resource Center

This progress will thereafter be partially reflected in the Voluntary National Review on the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

" SEC would like to take this opportunity to thank UNDP and TLCA for their continued support in developing the Thai capital market, which also contributes to the sustainable development of the economy and the society," commented SEC Secretary-General Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol on the trilateral collaboration.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Renaud Meyer, Resident Representative of UNDP in Thailand said, "The private sector, with its unparalleled reach, is widely recognized as a key partner for delivering sustainable development outcomes and effectively achieving the 2030 Agenda."

In Thailand, many businesses, especially those listed in the capital market, are increasingly focusing on sustainability with many having adopted the SDGs as a guide for their corporate strategies.

With this, UNDP is delighted to collaborate with SEC and TLCA in developing the SDGs Resource Center, to provide support to the private sector in aligning their business activities with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Also commenting on the joint initiative, Chananyarak Phetcharat, Advisor to the Board, Thai Listed Companies Association stated, "Today, the public and governmental sectors have a greater focus on the ESG/SDGs operations of listed companies and their value chains, by recognizing that these factors are important for the sustainable growth of businesses. As a result, early signals for ESG/SDGs requirements can be found, such as Thailand's Taxonomy, legal measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the EU's Carbon Adjustment Mechanism. Therefore, developing a website that provides information and knowledge about the SDGs is very important and beneficial to listed companies".

TLCA is pleased to collaborate with the SEC and UNDP in developing the SDGs Resource Center website to encourage listed companies and their value chains to adopt ESG/SDGs in their sustainable business operation,"

The 'SDGs Resource Center' platform is expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2024 as the central knowledge hub on SDGs for the Thai capital market.

Information on the website will be in line with international standards and accessible to all.

This will create tangible benefits for all groups of stakeholders, including the listed companies, supply and value chains, securities business operations, asset management companies, investors, the public, society, and the country.