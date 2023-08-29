Thailand launches hydrogen fuel study at two giant industrial estates

The collaboration also comes under a 2021 memorandum of understanding to adopt clean energy infrastructure for Smart Park and Map Ta Phut.

The first phase will focus on energy infrastructure design for Smart Park covering renewables, hydrogen and clean mobility in the industrial estate, Veeris said.

The results are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions on the estate by up to 73% by 2035.

He added that IEAT and partners are also studying a free energy transmission system, as well as investment promotions for the industrial estate's energy infrastructure.