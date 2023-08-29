Thailand launches hydrogen fuel study at two giant industrial estates
The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and six Thai and Japanese partners have launched a study on hydrogen fuel at two Rayong industrial estates as part of Thailand’s transition towards a low-carbon economy.
IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala said on Tuesday that partners at the Map Ta Phut and Smart Park industrial estates in the Eastern Economic Corridor were studying hydrogen fuel for electric buses and generation of power.
The partners are Bangkok Industrial Gas, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, PTT, Thai Takasago, Toyota Motor Thailand and Toyota Tsusho (Thailand).
Veeris said the study also covers guidelines for clean-energy companies on setting up in the industrial estates and making transactions.
The joint study, which aligns with Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model for a low-carbon society, is being supported by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation.
The collaboration also comes under a 2021 memorandum of understanding to adopt clean energy infrastructure for Smart Park and Map Ta Phut.
The first phase will focus on energy infrastructure design for Smart Park covering renewables, hydrogen and clean mobility in the industrial estate, Veeris said.
The results are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions on the estate by up to 73% by 2035.
He added that IEAT and partners are also studying a free energy transmission system, as well as investment promotions for the industrial estate's energy infrastructure.