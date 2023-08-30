MRT to partially power Blue, Purple lines with solar energy

CKP, a leading producer of power from renewable energy in the Asean region, has entered into an agreement with BEM, operator of MRT trains as well as several expressways in Bangkok, to use solar energy in powering the MRT trains for the first time in Thailand.

The two parties will combine their knowledge and assets in installing a solar energy system on the MRT Chaloem Ratchamongkon Line (Blue Line) and the MRT Chalong Ratchatham Line (Purple Line), with combined distance of 71 km. and 54 stations.

“This is the first time in Thailand that solar energy will be used to power a rail transit system,” said Thanawat Trivisvavet, CKP’s managing director. “We are proud to be the first power producer in Thailand to enter such a historic deal. The contract also paves the way for the application of solar energy in new industries, and promotes the use of renewable energy in Thailand.”