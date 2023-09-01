Heavy rain to affect 44 provinces including Bangkok

This is due to the influence of a strong monsoon trough passing through the northern, northeastern, and upper central regions of the country. Additionally, the southwest monsoon is also relatively strong, covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern is causing heavy rain in many provinces.

The public in the affected areas should be cautious about flash flooding, especially in hilly terrain, near waterways and low-lying areas.

Strong winds will raise wave levels in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf up to 2-3 metres and higher in storms.

Tropical Typhoon Saola in the upper South China Sea, meanwhile, is expected to move near to Hong Kong today (September 1), then make its way along the coast of southern China as it turns into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression over September 2 – 4. This storm has no direct effect on Thailand.