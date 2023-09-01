Cabbie returns US$500,000 violin to absent-minded professor

Chinese violinist Xue Wei asked for help from Bangkok’s Thong Lor police station after realising that he left the violin in the taxi, station’s superintendent Pol Colonel Pansa Amarapitak said on Friday.

The musician told police that he had brought his violin for a musical performance at a restaurant in Sukhumvit Soi 26 on Wednesday.

The Italian violin made by Camillus Camilli is over 200 years old and its estimated value is over 18 million baht, according to Wei. He uses the instrument regularly and it has high spiritual value for him, Wei said.

A professor at the Royal Academy of Music in the UK, he was once described by The Guardian newspaper as “a devastating performer, combining formidable technical prowess with great breadth and variety of expression”. He has travelled between Thailand, China, and the United Kingdom in recent years.



