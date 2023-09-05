Their Majesties grace ‘Manora’ premiere at Thailand Cultural Centre with their presence

Lakhon Chatri is a traditional Thai theatre that combines performance styles from Thailand’s Central region and Manora (or Nora) dancing from the South.

“Manora”, a classic Jataka tale, tells the story of love between the beautiful bird princess Manora and handsome prince Phra Suthon.

The performance on Monday was organised by the Thai Association of University Women to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana, the King’s late aunt who had been the patron of the association.

Princess Galyani was known as an advocate and supporter of education, science and Thai culture. In recognition of the Princess’s dedication and achievement, the United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) added her to its prestigious list of Eminent Personalities of the World in late 2021.

After watching the play, Their Majesties presented bouquets and gifts to representatives of the Fine Arts Department, the Thai Association of University Women, actors, as well as acting coaches.