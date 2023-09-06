Srettha vows his government will end the corrupt trading of official positions

Speaking at a forum to mark Thailand’s Anti-Corruption Day on Wednesday (September 6), the PM pledged that he would end the buying and selling of state officials' positions, as well as unfair transfers and demotions.

The event was hosted by the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok.

“We will make sure that all state officials are treated with fairness while their honour is upheld as implementers of government policies,” Srettha said. “The buying and selling of official positions must have no place in this government. This is what we intend to push forward.”

The PM assured the people that the government would adhere to legal principles in managing the country and would implement modern technology to ensure full transparency and verifiability of all working processes.

These technologies are, for example, disbursement of state budget via the electronic channel instead of in cash; e-application for government services under the one-stop service platform; implementing open government practices for procurement projects, and transforming Thailand into a full digital government that allows the public to monitor and inspect the administration processes.