68th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair expected to generate 3 billion baht over 5 days
Thailand’s dazzling 68th Gems and Jewellery Fair was officially opened on Wednesday by Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the Commerce Ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).
The fair is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) from September 6 to 10 and is jointly organised by DITP, the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT) with support from 15 public and private trade agencies.
“As always, the Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair this year has garnered exceptional enthusiasm from both exhibitors and visitors, boasting participation from over 1,100 companies,” Phusit said.
The exhibition, which will include 2,400 booths across Halls 1-8 in QSNCC, is expected to welcome more than 30,000 buyers, importers and visitors from across the world and is poised to generate revenue of more than 3 billion baht, the DITP director-general said.
The Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair is one of Asia’s most celebrated events of its kind and is among the world’s top five major trade fairs in the industry.
The fair has played a key role in bolstering Thailand’s gems and jewellery exports, which is a significant contributor to the nation’s economy.
Thailand’s standing as a key regional hub for gems and jewellery trading, along with its expertise in polishing coloured gemstones and craftsmanship have been key contributors to the industry’s success.
In 2022, gems and jewellery were the country’s ninth-largest export, generating over US$8 billion (284 billion baht) in revenue. This year, it is projected to further expand by 10%.
“One of the key displays, titled ‘The Magnificent 40-Year Journey of Brilliance’, showcases the grandeur of Thailand’s gems and jewellery industry over the past 40 years,” GIT director Sumed Prasongpongchai said.
“Another noteworthy exposition is ‘The Jewellers’, while the ‘New Faces’ zone provides a platform for new and emerging entrepreneurs to present their innovative and inspiring creations. Visitors can also attend a series of seminars covering technical and marketing aspects of the industry.”
The 68th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair is not a standalone event, but an integral part of a broader spectrum of activities hosted by global trade organisations.
Concurrent activities include the World Gold Forum, which brings together professionals from the global gold industry, as well as meetings with the International Coloured Gemstone Association, the Asia-Pacific Gemstone and Technology Standardisation Alliance and the initiative of Asean Gems and Jewellery Association.
Together, these activities elevate the Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair from being just a trading platform to a dynamic space for forging international partnerships and serving as a comprehensive knowledge hub across various fields. This multifaceted approach solidifies its position as a truly global hub for the trade and production of gems and jewellery.