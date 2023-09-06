68th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair expected to generate 3 billion baht over 5 days

The fair is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) from September 6 to 10 and is jointly organised by DITP, the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT) with support from 15 public and private trade agencies.

“As always, the Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair this year has garnered exceptional enthusiasm from both exhibitors and visitors, boasting participation from over 1,100 companies,” Phusit said.

The exhibition, which will include 2,400 booths across Halls 1-8 in QSNCC, is expected to welcome more than 30,000 buyers, importers and visitors from across the world and is poised to generate revenue of more than 3 billion baht, the DITP director-general said.