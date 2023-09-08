DES eyes setting up Financial Security Centre

DES Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong said on Thursday that the Financial Security Centre forms part of the three main policies he intends to implement immediately. These are: cybercrime prevention and suppression, establishing a digital government, and using technology to improve the quality of life of all Thais.

Thursday (Sept 7) marked Prasert’s first day in office. He is Thailand’s 16th DES minister since the ministry was established in 2002 during the Thaksin Shinawatra administration under the name Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“Scammers in the form of call centre gangs and fake news spreaders have been causing damage to the public, and we intend to increase our efforts to stop them,” he said.

Prasert noted that the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) under the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau is not providing sufficient coverage of cybercrime monitoring, which is why the Financial Security Centre will step in to support officials.

By using AI technology to monitor financial transactions and detect suspicious or illegal activities, the centre will help ensure wider coverage and increased cybercrime prevention, he said, adding that the centre should be up and running early next year.