Five injured, four vehicles damaged as foreigner drives against traffic

The accident left five other people injured, including a four-year-old boy.

The man, whose identity and nationality were not available at press time, was reportedly driving away in his white Subaru sedan that carried a Bangkok licence plate after getting involved in a road accident with a pickup truck. His vehicle was reportedly chased by the truck after he allegedly rear-ended it, according to witnesses.

The man, described to be in his 40s and likely from a western country, was shirtless and wore only a pair of shorts. Rescue workers had to pry open his severely damaged car door to bring the unconscious man out before rushing him to Chonburi Hospital.

His sedan overturned after the accident.

Two Isuzu pickup trucks, one carrying a Bangkok licence plate and the other a Chonburi licence plate, a Suzuki sedan with a Bangkok licence plate, and a Honda scooter with a Chonburi licence plate lay beside the sedan. All the vehicles were damaged during the accident.