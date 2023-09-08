Five injured, four vehicles damaged as foreigner drives against traffic
A foreigner was injured and taken to hospital in an unconscious state after he allegedly rammed his car into four other vehicles while driving against the traffic in the eastern seaboard province of Chonburi on Friday, witnesses said.
The accident left five other people injured, including a four-year-old boy.
The man, whose identity and nationality were not available at press time, was reportedly driving away in his white Subaru sedan that carried a Bangkok licence plate after getting involved in a road accident with a pickup truck. His vehicle was reportedly chased by the truck after he allegedly rear-ended it, according to witnesses.
The man, described to be in his 40s and likely from a western country, was shirtless and wore only a pair of shorts. Rescue workers had to pry open his severely damaged car door to bring the unconscious man out before rushing him to Chonburi Hospital.
His sedan overturned after the accident.
Two Isuzu pickup trucks, one carrying a Bangkok licence plate and the other a Chonburi licence plate, a Suzuki sedan with a Bangkok licence plate, and a Honda scooter with a Chonburi licence plate lay beside the sedan. All the vehicles were damaged during the accident.
The driver of the pickup truck with a Bangkok licence plate, Piyachart Yajinda, 60, said his parked vehicle was hit by the speeding sedan driven by the foreigner. He said the car was driving against the traffic.
Piyachart and his four-year-old son were injured in the accident.
Nattaya Nawinprasert, 67, who suffered injuries, said she was riding her motorbike when the impact of a crash sent a vehicle in her way.
Police investigators are studying security-camera recordings to determine the sequence of events before taking further legal action.