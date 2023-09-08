3 Colombians arrested on suspicion of burglaries in Samut Prakan
Three Colombian nationals – two men and a woman – have been arrested for alleged burglaries in Samut Prakan province.
The suspects, identified as Alexandro Giovan Cuellar Pulido, Henrry Yeferson Delgado Bogota, and Maricela Cifuentes Hernandez, were arrested in Pathum Thani province on Wednesday when they were about to commit another burglary, Samut Prakan police told a press conference on Friday.
Police also displayed stolen valuables and objects the suspects had used in their alleged crimes. These included a Toyota sedan with two fake licence plates, hardware used for burglary, balaclavas, 32,700 baht of banknotes, and cash in multiple foreign currencies.
Pol Colonel Chotwat Luangwilai, deputy commander of Samut Prakan police, said on Friday that the suspects had broken into a house in an upscale housing estate on the night of August 29, and later burglarised two more houses in the province on September 2.
At the first house, a safe on the second floor was prised open. The house owner reported that the stolen valuables included banknotes totalling 200,000 baht, 500 US dollars, and 50,000 rupees, gold necklaces, gold rings, and diamond jewellery worth over 500,000 baht.
Security camera recordings led police to the suspects’ rented house in Chonburi province. But no arrests were made until September 6, when the suspects were in Pathum Thani.