3 Colombians arrested on suspicion of burglaries in Samut Prakan

The suspects, identified as Alexandro Giovan Cuellar Pulido, Henrry Yeferson Delgado Bogota, and Maricela Cifuentes Hernandez, were arrested in Pathum Thani province on Wednesday when they were about to commit another burglary, Samut Prakan police told a press conference on Friday.

Police also displayed stolen valuables and objects the suspects had used in their alleged crimes. These included a Toyota sedan with two fake licence plates, hardware used for burglary, balaclavas, 32,700 baht of banknotes, and cash in multiple foreign currencies.

Pol Colonel Chotwat Luangwilai, deputy commander of Samut Prakan police, said on Friday that the suspects had broken into a house in an upscale housing estate on the night of August 29, and later burglarised two more houses in the province on September 2.