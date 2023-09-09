Heavy rains forecast for most of Thailand

The downpours will be caused by the monsoon trough lying across the upper North and the upper Northeast that extends to a low-pressure zone over the Gulf of Tonkin.

A southwest monsoon spanning the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, the Central, East and South is strengthening and will bring isolated thunderstorms to the areas, the department said.

It warned people who live on or near hills to be alert for flash floods, while those who live near low-lying areas should be prepared for floods from overflowing waterways.

Motorists should also be cautious during thunderstorms, the department said.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand may exceed two metres during thunder showers, but otherwise should average between one and two metres. Boat pilots should avoid thunder showers, the department warned.

The department also said that tropical storm Yun Yeung has been downgraded to a tropical depression and will be further downgraded to a low-pressure zone when it makes landfall in central Japan. This storm will have no effect on Thailand.