Pattaya Floating Market to reopen on Tuesday despite 70-million baht fire damage

The fire apparently decimated about 30% of the market’s commercial area and resulted in damages valued at about 70 million baht as of press time.

Sumaporn Srimuang, the market’s general manager, told the press on Saturday that buildings and structures in an area of about 1 rai (0.16 hectares) of the 19-rai tourist attraction had been destroyed. They were mostly stalls, shops and restaurants.

She added that the 70 million baht estimate does not cover the property of vendors and entrepreneurs.

The insurance payout will be used to compensate affected vendors, she added.

Sumaporn said staff members noticed smoke emanating from a Thai pavilion on Thursday and flames began spreading to nearby buildings due to strong winds. The fire also spread quickly because most of the pavilions were wooden with thatched roofs, which provided quick kindling to the flames.