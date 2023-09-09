Pattaya Floating Market to reopen on Tuesday despite 70-million baht fire damage
The Pattaya Floating Market, which caught fire on Thursday evening, is set to open its doors to tourists again next Tuesday.
The fire apparently decimated about 30% of the market’s commercial area and resulted in damages valued at about 70 million baht as of press time.
Sumaporn Srimuang, the market’s general manager, told the press on Saturday that buildings and structures in an area of about 1 rai (0.16 hectares) of the 19-rai tourist attraction had been destroyed. They were mostly stalls, shops and restaurants.
She added that the 70 million baht estimate does not cover the property of vendors and entrepreneurs.
The insurance payout will be used to compensate affected vendors, she added.
Sumaporn said staff members noticed smoke emanating from a Thai pavilion on Thursday and flames began spreading to nearby buildings due to strong winds. The fire also spread quickly because most of the pavilions were wooden with thatched roofs, which provided quick kindling to the flames.
Sumaporn said firefighters were able to contain the fire by around 10pm on Thursday, adding that it was fortunate the market has a huge water source at its heart.
She added that the market authorities will cooperate with investigators to determine the cause of the fire.
No deaths or serious injuries have been reported so far, she said.
Sumaporn added that the market will go ahead with its plan to open a new zone when it reopens next Tuesday to restore the confidence of tourists and vendors.
The fire-damaged zone will remain closed until investigation is complete, she added.
Also known as “4 Regions Floating Market”, Pattaya Floating Market in Chonburi’s Banglamung district is a popular tourist attraction. The highlight of the site is floating Thai pavilions showcasing the architectural styles of Thailand’s four regions.