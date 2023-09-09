Thai Smile slowly winds down operations as THAI resumes domestic flights

From its home base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, THAI will fly to Krabi, Khon Kaen, Phuket, Narathiwat, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

The changes will be effective during the winter flight schedule from October 2023 to March 2024, a THAI source familiar with the matter said.

From October 1, THAI will offer eight flights daily between Bangkok and Phuket. Then from October 29, the national carrier will offer five flights daily between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, and three flights daily between Bangkok and Udon Thani from December 1.

From January 1, THAI will offer two flights daily between Bangkok and Krabi, four flights daily between Bangkok and Khon Kaen, one flight daily between Bangkok and Narathiwat, two flights daily between Bangkok and Chiang Rai, three flights daily between Bangkok and Hat Yai, and two flights daily between Bangkok and Ubon Ratchathani.

