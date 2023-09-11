Thailand moves one step closer to ‘net zero’ goal through new collaboration
The Carbon Markets Club and the Thai Renewable Energy Association (RE 100) joined forces on Monday, signing an agreement to collaborate on initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Gloyta Nathalang, executive vice president for corporate branding, communication and sustainability activation at Bangchak Corp Plc, and Veeradej Tejapaibul, president of the Thai Renewable Energy Association (RE 100), formalised their collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding in a ceremony at Century Park Hotel Bangkok.
Gloyta also serves as chairperson of the Carbon Markets Club.
The partnership’s key objectives are:
• Advancing Thailand’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in pursuit of its “net zero” target.
• Promoting the use of renewable energy among public and private sectors.
• Facilitating carbon credit trading and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).
• Fostering collaboration in information and knowledge sharing via activities like academic seminars, practical training, site visits, and capacity, development activities, as well as joint event promotions and exchange of educational resources.
Gloyta expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying: “On behalf of the Carbon Markets Club, I am thrilled and honoured to work in partnership with the Thai Renewable Energy Association to expand our network and enhance our efforts in disseminating knowledge and understanding of global warming, carbon offsetting, carbon credit trading, and other relevant issues.
“This collaboration is poised to benefit over 600 members of both networks and underscores the Carbon Markets Club's mission to drive energy transition and contribute to Thailand’s and the global community’s pursuit of ‘net zero emissions’, in line with our overarching goals.”