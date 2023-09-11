Thailand moves one step closer to ‘net zero’ goal through new collaboration

Gloyta Nathalang, executive vice president for corporate branding, communication and sustainability activation at Bangchak Corp Plc, and Veeradej Tejapaibul, president of the Thai Renewable Energy Association (RE 100), formalised their collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding in a ceremony at Century Park Hotel Bangkok.

Gloyta also serves as chairperson of the Carbon Markets Club.

The partnership’s key objectives are:

• Advancing Thailand’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in pursuit of its “net zero” target.

• Promoting the use of renewable energy among public and private sectors.

• Facilitating carbon credit trading and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

• Fostering collaboration in information and knowledge sharing via activities like academic seminars, practical training, site visits, and capacity, development activities, as well as joint event promotions and exchange of educational resources.