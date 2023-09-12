Energy Ministry seeks to lower electricity production cost

The department says it is coordinating with all relevant parties to accelerate progress on the Thai-Cambodian joint development area in line with government policy.

According to Supalak Parn-anurak, the department’s deputy director, it is coordinating with all parties to increase natural gas production from the Erawan gas field, formerly known as G1/61. It is expected that by December 1 of this year, daily production will increase to 600 million cubic feet, up from the current 400 million cubic feet. However, the operator, PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP), recently indicated it is facing challenges in meeting these production targets.

The delay in production is partly due to issues with the crane of the K1 vessel used for installing the production platform. A new vessel is being procured, causing a delay of at least two months. Nonetheless, the company is confident that it will increase gas production as per the contract, reaching 800 million cubic feet per day by April 1, 2024.

To address these challenges, the Department of Mineral Fuels has been working closely with all stakeholders to expedite solutions. PTT has increased natural gas production at the G2/61 or Bongkot field by an additional 130 million cubic feet per day, maintaining its contracted production of 700 million cubic feet per day without any reduction. Additionally, it has increased production from the Arthit gas field by an extra 60 million cubic feet per day.

It is also coordinating with Yadana in Myanmar to ensure the production capacity of 350 million cubic feet per day is maintained for an extended period. Discussions have been held with Malaysia to use natural gas from joint development areas in Thailand if Malaysia does not require it.