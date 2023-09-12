Thai university finds new way to turn organic waste into money

The “C-ROS” (Cash Return from Zero Waste and Segregation of Trash) campaign applies anaerobic (oxygen-free) fermentation technology to produce biogas and valuable microbial substances from waste, VISTEC rector Jumras Limtrakul told The Nation on Tuesday.

C-ROS uses special microorganisms that can turn food and organic waste into biogas or fertilisers faster than traditional methods. This system has the potential to generate 50,000 to 100,000 baht worth of valuable substances from 1 tonne of food waste, he said.

VISTEC has also introduced a “SUZDEE” waste processing machine that can “digest” food waste to zero by using a concentrated natural micro-organism called “C-ROS Turbo”.

These machines are versatile and can be installed in many places, like factories, hotels, shopping malls and school cafeterias to collect food waste, Jumras said.

“The C-ROS campaign accepts organic waste from the food manufacturing industry, the agricultural sector and general households to create biofuel and microbial substances that can either be sold or used in communities, complementing the government’s BCG [bio-circular-green] economy model,” he said.

VISTEC also produces the “Bio-VIS” leavening agent for people wanting to ferment biogas or microbial products at home. All they will need is an air-tight container that must be kept closed for a week or two once the leavening agent is added to the waste. This anaerobic agent will start producing methane gas and organic fertiliser that can be used in agriculture, Jumras said.