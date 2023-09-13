Heavy rain for 33 provinces

People in affected areas are advised to be cautious of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rainwater, which could result in sudden floods, particularly in hilly areas, near rivers, and in low-lying regions.

A moderate-pressure ridge will pass through Myanmar and the upper part of Laos, entering the upper South China Sea, while the monsoon trough covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand remains in place.

Bangkok and surrounding areas face a 70 per cent chance of rain.

Wave height in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will reach 2 metres, higher in thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution.