Space technology boosted with new hub at Chumphon campus

“Thailand has more than 35,000 businesses that are related to or could benefit from space economy, with a combined economic value of about 56 billion baht per year,” Associate Professor Komsan Maleesee, KMITL’s rector, said on Tuesday.

“Having a space hub at the regional level will create new career opportunities in hundreds of professions, as well as allow local administrations to use space technology for monitoring of natural disasters, floods, drought, PM2.5 air pollution, forest fires and the impact of climate change,” he added.

Komsan noted that Chumphon province has been surveyed by international space organisations who agreed that its location near the Equator was optimal for building a spaceport. The new space hub will add Thailand to the list of the world’s top locations for launch facilities after Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.