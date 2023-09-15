Military college graduates urged to help society

The PM presided over the ceremony at the National Defence Studies Institute in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district, during which the institute announced its educational results in support of the national agenda.

The ceremony was joined by fresh graduates from the National Defence College’s 65th batch, the Joint War College’s 64th batch, the Army War College’s 68th batch, the Naval War College’s 55th batch, and the Air War College’s 57th batch.

Also attending were graduates of the Security Administration for Executives course on the topic of ‘Sustainable Intelligence-Based Society’ from the 4th batch.

In his speech, Srettha said he was glad to learn about the progress made by the institute in areas that are in line with the government’s key policies.

He thanked the institute for bringing senior military officers together and building a connection network that strengthens their work for the country.

“For this reason, all of you are special individuals, privileged and in the ‘top 1% of Thailand’, having graduated from institutes that many want to attend,” he said. “The connections you make here will be beneficial to your career and businesses in the future.”

The PM went on to urge the graduates to use their knowledge, skills, connections and the government’s resources for the sake of society and not just focus on themselves.