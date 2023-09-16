TasteAtlas.com gives Thailand’s Phat Kraphao top honours in world’s best list

The Thai dish was given a score of 4.8, with South Korea’s Dak Galbi coming in a close second with 4.7 and Ethiopia’s Tibs third with a 4.6 score.

The website, which features recipes and food reviews from critics across the world, also said that Phat Kraphao is the fourth most common dish ordered by foreigners in Thailand.

“This traditional Thai stir-fry combines minced meat or seafood with holy basil [kraphao] and various other ingredients such as shallots, garlic and chilli peppers. The dish is flavoured with soy sauce, sugar and fish sauce and typically comes served with rice, fried egg and fish sauce on the side,” the TasteAtlas.com description read.

Other Thai dishes to make the list are Pad Thai ranked eighth, Phat Si-Ew (stir-fried noodles with dark soy sauce) 19th, Khua Kling (stir-fried meat in red curry paste) 23rd and stir-fried chicken with cashews 44th.

Thai netizens however questioned the accuracy of the ranking, which placed Pad Kee Mao in the 20th place as a dish from Laos.

Pad Kee Mao, also known as drunken noodles, is a Thai stir-fried noodle dish similar to Phat Si-Ew, but spicier. It receives this name as its spiciness goes well with alcohol and is therefore often ordered as a side dish when alcohol is served.