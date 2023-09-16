Marijuana must be used for true medical purposes, says Thai health minister

New Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew said cannabis is still a “narcotic”, citing the Public Health Ministry’s regulation that any extract with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of over 0.2% can be considered narcotic.

There is also a “high likelihood” that a draft bill on cannabis and hemp to be proposed by Srettha Thavisin’s government will include a clause that bans smoking weed for recreational purposes, a source familiar with the matter said.

The bill will add that clause to an existing draft legislation, which failed to be passed in Parliament during the previous House of Representative’s term, the source said.

In June 2022, cannabis was removed from Thailand’s list of banned narcotics, and the country became the first in Asia to effectively decriminalise hemp and marijuana.

Cholnan, formerly leader of the ruling coalition party Pheu Thai, said earlier this week that the Public Health Ministry would prevent “recreational, inappropriate and dangerous uses” of marijuana, so it is used “for true medical and health purposes”.

“It is not correct to say that marijuana is not a narcotic now. It is still a narcotic if it contains THC content of over 0.2%,” the minister said.