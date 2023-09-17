Flash-flood warning issued as downpours forecast to continue

Temperatures will range from 26 to 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

It warned that severe weather conditions may cause flash floods near foothills and overflowing waterways in low-lying areas.

A strong monsoon trough lies across the North, the upper Central and the Northeast of Thailand, while a low-pressure zone covers Myanmar and a moderate southwest monsoon spans the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the department said.

Moderate winds in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves range between one and two metres in height, and exceed two metres in height during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be about one metre high and about two metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.

Forecasts by region:

North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-25°C. Maximum temperature 30-35°C. Winds will vary between 10-20 km/hr.

Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 28-31°C. Winds will vary from 10-25 km/hr.

Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperature 24-26°C. Maximum temperature 31-34°C. Southwesterly winds will vary from 10-25 km/hr.