Marking 65th anniversary of relations, ambassador aims to boost Thai-Korean ties

"There is more work to be done to fulfill the great potential," he said, expressing his hopes for strengthened bilateral ties in economics, security, science, technology, innovation, education and public health.

Thailand and Korea are celebrating the "Year of Mutual Visits," he said, highlighting that Thais were the fifth-largest group of visitors to Korea this year.

Between January and July, 200,000 Thai nationals arrived in Korea. Also, the number of Koreans visiting Thailand this year surpassed one million in August.

"The year 2023 holds special significance," he said.

Sanjay Kumar

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network