Marking 65th anniversary of relations, ambassador aims to boost Thai-Korean ties
Thai Ambassador to Korea, Witchu Vejjajiva, hoped to stimulate bilateral ties with South Korea by activating people-to-people exchanges and expanding cooperation in the region in his remarks at an event commemorating the 65th anniversary of Thai-Korean diplomatic relations on Monday.
Reaffirming commitment to usher in a fresh era of cooperation under the new leadership of Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, and his cabinet, elected by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Vejjajiva emphasized the historical foundation of Thai-Korean diplomatic ties, recalling shared sacrifices and courage displayed during the Korean War.
He said the Thai government is committed to pursuing a multi-faceted strategic partnership and fostering people-to-people exchanges as key ways to invigorate bilateral relations with Korea.
"There is more work to be done to fulfill the great potential," he said, expressing his hopes for strengthened bilateral ties in economics, security, science, technology, innovation, education and public health.
Thailand and Korea are celebrating the "Year of Mutual Visits," he said, highlighting that Thais were the fifth-largest group of visitors to Korea this year.
Between January and July, 200,000 Thai nationals arrived in Korea. Also, the number of Koreans visiting Thailand this year surpassed one million in August.
"The year 2023 holds special significance," he said.
Sanjay Kumar
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network