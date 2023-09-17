Thai digital content industry seeks talent amid projected 44 billion baht growth

These sentiments were expressed in the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) report on the country’s digital content economy unveiled earlier this week.

The report encapsulated a comprehensive data survey and evaluation, providing insights into the state of the Thai digital content industry last year, spanning games, animation, characters and a three-year trend projection.

The report was jointly produced by the depa, the Digital Content Association of Thailand (DCAT), the Thai Animation and Computer Graphics Association (TACGA), Thai Game Software Industry Association (TGA), Bangkok ACM SIGGRAPH and Atwise Consulting Co Ltd.

During a panel discussion last week, representatives from various business associations within the digital content domain urged the government to accelerate the development of skills among individuals specialising in Thai digital content creation.

“If this initiative is widely promoted, it has the potential to elevate Thailand’s soft power and catalyse economic growth,” they said.

The entrepreneurs also shared their thoughts on Thailand’s aspirations to establish itself as a dominant influence in soft power through the digital content sector, underscoring pivotal roles played by current lifestyles and digital technology in driving digital content expansion.

All parties agreed that Thailand already boasts a plethora of skilled professionals in digital content development, yet a desire remains for opportunities to elevate these skills to international standards.