60.30% of Thais will not confront powerful people, almost 40% doubt police sincerity: Nida poll

Its key findings show that 60.30% of the public is afraid of having problems with influential figures, while 38.93% have little or no faith in police or state officials.

The survey, carried out from September 12 to 14, covered individuals aged 18 and above, from all parts of the nation and with diverse backgrounds, occupations and income levels. The sample size was 1,310 people, and the survey employed random sampling techniques, ensuring a confidence level of 97%.

Here are some highlights:

Who can be considered influential?

49.54%: Nobody

26.34%: Local politicians

15.95%: Village chiefs, sub-district heads and assistant village chiefs

15.80%: Police

13.21%: Government officials at central, regional and local levels

12.14%: Major business operators, both legal and illegal

6.03%: General business operators

5.95%: National-level politicians

5.04%: Local mafia or gangsters

4.81%: Military officials

2.44%: Community committee chairpersons

0.76%: Mass media and entertainment celebrities

0.38%: Do not know/no response/not interested

(Respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer.)