Downpours continue for 50 provinces

Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to experience thunderstorms covering 70% of the area.

In the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon will pass over the northern and northeastern regions, moving towards the low-pressure system along the coast of upper Vietnam. This, combined with the southwest monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, will lead to moderate to heavy rainfall in the eastern and northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions as well as the Gulf of Thailand.

Wave height in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, reaching 1-2 metres, higher during thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.