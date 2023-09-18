Bangkok Airways introduces new weigh-in rule

The airline’s announcement, posted on Facebook, states:

“To comply with international aviation standards regarding the use of standard weight data for the calculation of passenger and baggage weights for aircraft loading purposes, and to ensure that the weight of flights remains within the specified limits of the maximum take-off weight for safe operations, from September 15 to October 31, 2023, we kindly request passengers to participate in the weighing process, which will include both passengers and their baggage, at the departure gate before boarding the aircraft. We seek your cooperation in this matter.

“We assure you that this information will be kept confidential and will be used solely for the purpose of refining standard weight data.

We hope for your understanding and thank you for your cooperation at this time."