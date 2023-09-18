New foreign minister to focus on economy, stability and technology

The formation of the government by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the appointment of ministers have been followed closely both by political pundits and the media. One key political position is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and this role has been given to Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara Phra Phahitthanukorn, a former Permanent Secretary to the ministry.

In fact, Parnpree is well acquainted with the diplomatic world. His grandfather served as the foreign ministry's permanent secretary and was also the ambassador to several countries. His father worked for the foreign ministry too and as a child, Parnpree often accompanied him on diplomatic trips abroad.

But while there were several opportunities for the young Parnpree to study overseas, his family opted to send him to Thai schools throughout his youth. However, after completing his undergraduate studies at Chulalongkorn University, he headed abroad to pursue his master's and doctoral degrees.

With his familiarity with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from a young age, Parnpree feels like he has truly returned home.

His hope is that the ministry will gain greater international recognition during his tenure, and would also like to increase public relations efforts that would allow the public to see more of the ministry's work.

Parnpree has discussed the government’s and his own policy directions with high-ranking civil servants and officials in the ministry and is providing additional policy guidance to diplomats in the areas of economy, stability, and technology to address the wider geopolitical situation faced today.