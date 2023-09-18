PM Srettha sets agenda for his attendance at the UNGA

This event provides an opportunity for him to engage with foreign leaders, heads of international organisations and key figures.

His agenda during his participation in UNGA 78 includes:

- Attending the United Nations General Assembly 78th session, his first international mission as Prime Minister, and offers the chance to engage with foreign leaders, heads of international organisations, and key figures to strengthen international cooperation through both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

- Activities related to the United Nations, such as delivering a statement during the session's general debate.

- Giving the welcoming remarks at the high-level event hosted by Thailand and ASEAN on “Fostering Partnership for Our Common Future: Enhancing Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Accelerate the SDGs in ASEAN”.

- Participation in the Climate Ambition Summit, where he will discuss Thailand's role in environmental cooperation and climate change.

- Participation in the high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative (GDI) Cooperation Outcome, where the prime minister will present Thailand’s contributions to international efforts addressing global challenges, including environmental and climate-related issues.

Additionally, the prime minister is eager to meet with prominent international corporations and has scheduled meetings with executives from the US-Asean Business Council (USABC), the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC), and various American private sector representatives. These meetings aim to enhance confidence and reaffirm Thailand's policy direction supporting trade and investment with foreign countries.