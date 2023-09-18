Thailand’s rich legacy: Exploring its 6 World Heritage Sites

As of 2023, Thailand boasts six World Heritage sites on the prestigious list. Among them, three are of cultural significance, while three are designated for their natural wonders.

Historic City of Ayutthaya

Founded in 1350, Ayutthaya became the second Siamese capital after Sukhothai. It was a globally important city, a commercial centre with diplomatic connections in India, China, Japan, as well as in Europe. The exchange of cultural influences resulted in the development of Thai national art, with richly decorated palaces and Buddhist monasteries.

It was destroyed by the Burmese in the 18th century and it was never rebuilt. Its remains, characterized by the prang (reliquary towers) and gigantic monasteries, give an idea of its past splendour. Ayutthaya is now preserved as an archaeological park.



Ban Chiang Archaeological Site

Ban Chiang is considered the most important prehistoric settlement so far discovered in Southeast Asia. It marks an important stage in human cultural, social and technological evolution. The site presents the earliest evidence of farming in the region and of the manufacture and use of metals.

Ban Chiang is a large earthen mound that was continuously occupied by a settled agricultural society between about 1500 BCE to 900 BCE. Discovered by archaeologists in 1966, the excavations uncovered large numbers of ceramic artefacts, as well as tools related to bronze-working, animal domestication, and wet rice agriculture.