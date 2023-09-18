Mekong’s new Pak Beng Dam will not produce clean energy, warn residents

The letter also pointed out that Chiang Rai has been suffering environmental consequences from the Jinghong Dam in China over the past two decades.

The construction of dams on the Mekong has also adversely impacted fisheries and the cultivation of freshwater weeds, potentially leading to territorial losses for Thailand.

The group also claimed that Egat had signed the PPA with Pak Beng Power Co without conducting a public hearing. The group had also raised concerns about the dam’s necessity and shortcomings with relevant authorities.

“If the backwater effect takes place, the Mekong River will turn into a year-round reservoir, flooding areas on either side of its banks,” the letter said.

The group also argued that Thailand does not need to purchase electricity from Pak Beng Dam as it already has up to 45% electricity reserve, which is why power bills are so high.

Besides, it pointed out that power generated by the dam cannot be considered clean energy as it comes at the cost of people’s livelihoods and economy. The dam could also result in the loss of biodiversity and carbon dioxide absorption areas.