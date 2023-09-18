Mekong’s new Pak Beng Dam will not produce clean energy, warn residents
A group representing residents of eight provinces in the Mekong Basin has called on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to reconsider plans to buy power generated at the Pak Beng Dam.
In a letter addressed to both Srettha and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the group expressed concerns about the potential impact backwater could have on the environment and local livelihoods.
The letter, submitted on Sunday, urged the government to reconsider or suspend the power purchase agreement (PPA) signed last Wednesday between the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) and Pak Beng Power Co.
The group represents residents from Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
The letter also pointed out that Chiang Rai has been suffering environmental consequences from the Jinghong Dam in China over the past two decades.
The construction of dams on the Mekong has also adversely impacted fisheries and the cultivation of freshwater weeds, potentially leading to territorial losses for Thailand.
The group also claimed that Egat had signed the PPA with Pak Beng Power Co without conducting a public hearing. The group had also raised concerns about the dam’s necessity and shortcomings with relevant authorities.
“If the backwater effect takes place, the Mekong River will turn into a year-round reservoir, flooding areas on either side of its banks,” the letter said.
The group also argued that Thailand does not need to purchase electricity from Pak Beng Dam as it already has up to 45% electricity reserve, which is why power bills are so high.
Besides, it pointed out that power generated by the dam cannot be considered clean energy as it comes at the cost of people’s livelihoods and economy. The dam could also result in the loss of biodiversity and carbon dioxide absorption areas.
Manop Maneerat, headman of the Ban Pak In Tai village in Chiang Rai's Chiang Khong district, said government agencies ignored people’s concerns and instead left them to deal with the adverse impacts of a project they did not initiate.
He said remedies will not improve the situation, adding that villagers are being forced to leave their homes to look for sources of income.
Sayamon Kaiyurawong, a member of the National Human Rights Commission, warned that backwater resulting from the dam’s construction could lead to territorial losses for Thailand and alter the Mekong’s ecosystem.
She added that residents are unaware of the potential backwater impact, as Laos has not yet provided an environmental impact assessment.
Sayamon also raised concerns about mitigation plans in the PPA, especially since electricity transmission lines are expected to be set up within a year.
However, she expects Egat to be penalised, as some agencies have indicated that construction will not proceed until mitigation plans are finalised.
Pak Beng Dam is slated to be constructed in Pak Beng City in Laos, some 92 kilometres from Chiang Rai’s Wiang Kaen district. It has a planned electricity production capacity of 920 megawatts, with 95% of the power earmarked for sale to Egat. The project is being developed by Pak Beng Power Co, in which China Datang Oversea Investment Co and Gulf Energy Development Plc hold 51% and 49% ownership stakes, respectively.