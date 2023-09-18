Nualphan Lamsam appointed as UNICEF Thailand National Ambassador
BANGKOK, 18 September 2023 – UNICEF today appointed Nualphan Lamsam, also known as Madam Pang, as its new National Ambassador for Thailand. In this role, Madam Pang will help UNICEF shine a spotlight on the challenges facing children as well as mobilise support to improve the lives of the most vulnerable and excluded children in Thailand and around the world.
“It is my honour to be appointed UNICEF Thailand National Ambassador,” Madam Pang said. “I would like to express my thanks and appreciation for the trust I have received to carry out my duties under this honourable title to improve the wellbeing of every child in Thailand. This is a cause that I hold dear to my heart, for I truly believe that children are the future of the nation. For their healthy growth and development, children require the same attentive care and nourishment as one would give to blossoming and fruitful trees. With dedication, faith, and passion I shall dedicate everything in my power, capability, experience, and proficiency to help sustainably foster a safe and happy environment in which every child can flourish.”
Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand, congratulated Madam Pang on her new appointment at an official event held at UNICEF’s Thailand Country Office in Bangkok today.
“We are truly delighted to welcome Madam Pang as our new UNICEF Thailand National Ambassador,” Kim said. “Her many diverse accomplishments, strong influence, and exceptional qualities will certainly help UNICEF amplify the voices of children and young people, raise awareness of their needs, and bring support from various sectors to make a sustainable impact on the lives of children and families – in Thailand and around the world.”
As UNICEF Thailand’s National Ambassador, Madam Pang will focus her efforts on promoting early childhood development, sports for development, improved child protection online and offline, social protection policies for the vulnerable, and other advocacies that will contribute to the fulfilment of child rights and the improvement of their overall wellbeing.
Madam Pang will be the second UNICEF Thailand National Ambassador, after former prime minister Anand Panyarachun, who has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Thailand since 1996. In May 2023, Madam Pang joined UNICEF Thailand as an Advocate for Children. She recently travelled with a UNICEF team to visit migrant and stateless children in Chiang Mai Province, helping to highlight the right to quality education for every child regardless of their nationality.
“My active participation in a field visit with UNICEF has further cemented my firm belief that every child of every nationality deserves access to quality education. Education is one of the important pillars upholding the development our country’s most valuable resource, children, to fulfil their potential and become qualified world citizens of the future. I am deeply impressed by UNICEF’s work in driving and supporting the right to quality education of every child in Thailand, including migrant and stateless children. I am ready to be another advocate for the right to quality education of every child of every nationality in Thailand.”
An accomplished businesswoman and leader of Thailand’s national football team, Madam Pang is an influential social figure with a passion for sports for development and social work. She has initiated several projects such as supporting Academy Port FC to enter competitions at the national level to keep children and young people in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei community and the surrounding areas away from drug use. She also created the Madam Cup 2022 Competition in the three southern border provinces and extended the project to six regions across the country in 2023 to reward, inspire, and showcase youths’ talents. Her commitment has also led to the establishment of the Madam Pang Foundation, with a mission to drive the education and improved quality of life of children in rural areas.
UNICEF Ambassadors are prominent individuals from the worlds of art, entertainment, sports, or other fields who play a critical role in raising public awareness on issues affecting children. They also help UNICEF advocate for children’s rights and mobilise support for fundraising initiatives. As of 2023, nearly 200 celebrities, artists and influential figures have served as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors and National Ambassadors around the world.
In addition, UNICEF Thailand also works with five Friends of UNICEF – Peck Palitchoke Ayanaputra, Min Pechaya Wattanamontri, BamBam Kunpimook Bhuwakul, Noodi Vanessa Race, and Paula Taylor – who all share a passion for enhancing children's lives in Thailand and worldwide.