Nualphan Lamsam appointed as UNICEF Thailand National Ambassador

“It is my honour to be appointed UNICEF Thailand National Ambassador,” Madam Pang said. “I would like to express my thanks and appreciation for the trust I have received to carry out my duties under this honourable title to improve the wellbeing of every child in Thailand. This is a cause that I hold dear to my heart, for I truly believe that children are the future of the nation. For their healthy growth and development, children require the same attentive care and nourishment as one would give to blossoming and fruitful trees. With dedication, faith, and passion I shall dedicate everything in my power, capability, experience, and proficiency to help sustainably foster a safe and happy environment in which every child can flourish.”

Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand, congratulated Madam Pang on her new appointment at an official event held at UNICEF’s Thailand Country Office in Bangkok today.

“We are truly delighted to welcome Madam Pang as our new UNICEF Thailand National Ambassador,” Kim said. “Her many diverse accomplishments, strong influence, and exceptional qualities will certainly help UNICEF amplify the voices of children and young people, raise awareness of their needs, and bring support from various sectors to make a sustainable impact on the lives of children and families – in Thailand and around the world.”