Cabinet okays another electricity rate cut, exceeds private sector's expectation

Government spokesperson Chai Watcharong said this rate cut was proposed to the Cabinet for consideration after the Energy Ministry discussed this matter with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to ensure its feasibility.

Last week, the government had reduced the electricity price from 4.35 baht per unit to 4.10 baht per unit. Tuesday's reduction by another 11 satang brings the rate down to 3.99 baht per unit. The decision was reached through negotiations between the Energy Ministry and the ERC to ensure its implementation for this September's electricity billing cycle.

Previously, the private sector had asked for the rate to be lowered to 4.20 baht per unit. The government's response exceeds their request. The move aligns with the aim of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to lower the price of electricity to lower than 4 baht per unit.