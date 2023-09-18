Thai novelist Khunying Sureepan Maneewat dies

Her passing was announced on the Facebook page of the Writers’ Association of Thailand.

Sureepan, who is known for her book “Kaew Ta Pee” (My Beloved), won the Narathip Award in 2005. The award is reserved for senior writers whose work has won widespread acclaim.

“Her passing is considered a great loss to the Thai literary industry,” the association said, adding that the late novelist was known for her kindness and generosity.

Funeral rites are being held at Wat That Thong in Bangkok’s Watthana district and cremation is scheduled for Thursday, the post read.