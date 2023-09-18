All Thai influential figures will be registered, says Interior Ministry

This initiative comes in response to the killing of a highway policeman officer during a party at the home of Praween Chankhlai or “Kamnan Nok” on September 6. Praween is an influential figure in Nakhon Pathom province.

Chada said his ministry has set up a committee to register the names of people who wield “influence” in different parts of the country. The committee is chaired by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The objective is to compile a list of influential figures, and colour-code the areas where they have power, he said. The zones will be marked red or yellow, he added.