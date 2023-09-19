Heavy rain continues for 31 provinces

Over the next 24 hours, the monsoon trough will move northwards, passing over the northern upper region and upper Laos and converging with the low-pressure area over the coast of upper Vietnam. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the southern lower region, the central and eastern regions, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This weather pattern will continue to bring heavy rain to certain areas in northern, northeastern, eastern and central Thailand, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas. People in these areas are advised to be aware of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to sudden floods and landslides, especially in hilly areas near waterways. Caution should be taken while travelling through areas with thunderstorms.

Wave height in the upper Andaman Sea will reach 1-2 metres, higher in areas with thunderstorms. The Gulf of Thailand will be calmer with waves of about 1 metre. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution.