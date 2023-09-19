Oodles of noodles at premium prices

Pun Paniangvait, general manager of Thai President Foods, said on Monday that the company has joined with restaurant operators to open the restaurant chains Mama Station, Zaab Museum and Craze Mama by Zaab Museum under a business partnership in which the company holds 19% of the shares.

Mama Station features noodle dishes priced from 69 to 79 baht, while Zaab Museum and Craze Mama offer unique menus with premium ingredients such as lobster and seafood, costing from 500 to 1,250 baht.

With Mama noodles costing just 6 baht per pack, the prices of the dishes at these restaurants will be regarded as crazily expensive. However, the company sees it as a chance to break through price limitations and cater to those who truly love the Mama brand.

“We have not expanded into the restaurant business over the past 10 years due to the challenges and high levels of competition in this sector but have decided that the time is right since joining up with two groups of partners,” Pun said. “The first are experienced restaurant operators who adapt their dishes quickly to match emerging trends, while the second has a passion for noodle dishes.”