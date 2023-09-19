Su Tong Pae under renovation after flash floods

Su Tong Pae Bridge is about 500-metres long and made from bamboo and old wood. It connects the Suan Thamphusama Dhamma practice area and Ban Kung Mai Sak community.

The bridge was built to make it easier and more convenient for monks and novices to collect alms in the Ban Kung Mai Sak community. It was named “Su Tong Pae” which means “pray for success” in the Shan language.

It has become popular among visitors to the province, as they can witness the spectacular landscape of rice fields and the Mae Sanga Canal from the bridge.