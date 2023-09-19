Su Tong Pae under renovation after flash floods
Work has started on dismantling Su Tong Pae, the longest bridge in Mae Hong Son's Mueang district, prior to its renovation.
Several residents, including teachers, students and soldiers, joined forces to dismantle the bridge damaged by flash floods on September 8.
The demolition is expected to be completed today (September 19).
Phra Palad Chittapat Akkhapanyo, abbot of Wat Phu Somnaram, said the temple will hold a robe-offering ceremony on Sunday to allow devotees to donate towards the renovation.
Su Tong Pae Bridge is about 500-metres long and made from bamboo and old wood. It connects the Suan Thamphusama Dhamma practice area and Ban Kung Mai Sak community.
The bridge was built to make it easier and more convenient for monks and novices to collect alms in the Ban Kung Mai Sak community. It was named “Su Tong Pae” which means “pray for success” in the Shan language.
It has become popular among visitors to the province, as they can witness the spectacular landscape of rice fields and the Mae Sanga Canal from the bridge.