Truck operators call for govt intervention as NGV prices hit ceiling

The cost of NGV has risen to nearly 20 baht per kilogram, prompting a group of truck operators to take their concerns to the Energy Ministry.

Some 64 transport operators met on Monday to discuss and air their grievances. The meeting was led by Apichart Pairoongreung, chairman of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand, and Jitakorn Padetsuk, president of the Chachoengsao Chamber of Commerce.

The retail price of NGV rose from 18.59 baht to 19.59 baht per kilogram on the morning of September 16, and there have been hints of another potential increase to 20.59 baht per kilo by mid-December.

This sudden spike has placed significant financial strain on transport operators.

NGV was first introduced in 2002 at the retail price of 8.50 baht per kilo and promoted as an alternative fuel by the government because it could be domestically produced.

This led to the widespread adoption of NGV as a primary fuel source for trucks and public transport vehicles around 2005.

However, the continuous and unanticipated price hikes have been posing severe challenges for operators who have invested heavily in NGV-powered vehicles and infrastructure.

They are now calling on relevant authorities to intervene and ensure fairness in pricing. These concerns will soon be brought to the attention of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.